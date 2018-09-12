Large, Pink Selfie Wall Off Melrose Avenue in Beverly Grove Targeted With Graffiti: ‘Go F— Your Selfie’
A pristine pink wall that attracts hundreds of selfie-snapping visitors to a corner of Melrose Avenue every day was somewhat less Instagramable on Wednesday after vandals spray-painted an obscenity on the structure.
The wall, which belongs to the high-end clothing store Paul Smith, was tagged with the words “Go [expletive] ur selfie” and “thrash” in enormous white letters. The Pepto-Bismol colored wall at the corner of Melrose and North Harper Avenue has become a bucket-list item of sorts for L.A. tourists and serves as a major draw for Paul Smith and surrounding businesses.
Although social media lit up with comments about the vandalism Wednesday morning, Paul Smith has not filed a police report.
“It’s not good publicity for us,” said store associate Gregory Lusane. It was unclear when the graffiti would be painted over.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.