× Large, Pink Selfie Wall Off Melrose Avenue in Beverly Grove Targeted With Graffiti: ‘Go F— Your Selfie’

A pristine pink wall that attracts hundreds of selfie-snapping visitors to a corner of Melrose Avenue every day was somewhat less Instagramable on Wednesday after vandals spray-painted an obscenity on the structure.

The wall, which belongs to the high-end clothing store Paul Smith, was tagged with the words “Go [expletive] ur selfie” and “thrash” in enormous white letters. The Pepto-Bismol colored wall at the corner of Melrose and North Harper Avenue has become a bucket-list item of sorts for L.A. tourists and serves as a major draw for Paul Smith and surrounding businesses.

Although social media lit up with comments about the vandalism Wednesday morning, Paul Smith has not filed a police report.

“It’s not good publicity for us,” said store associate Gregory Lusane. It was unclear when the graffiti would be painted over.

At the Paul Smith "Pink Wall" on Melrose, selfie takers are heading to the side facing the street that wasn't defaced to get their photos. pic.twitter.com/yaarLMhneu — Josh Cain (@joshpcain) September 12, 2018