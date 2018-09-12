Large, Pink Selfie Wall Off Melrose Avenue in Beverly Grove Targeted With Graffiti: ‘Go F— Your Selfie’

Posted 5:15 PM, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:43PM, September 12, 2018
Expletive-laden graffiti popped up on a wall off Melrose Avenue in Beverly Grove on Sept. 12, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A pristine pink wall that attracts hundreds of selfie-snapping visitors to a corner of Melrose Avenue every day was somewhat less Instagramable on Wednesday after vandals spray-painted an obscenity on the structure.

The wall, which belongs to the high-end clothing store Paul Smith, was tagged with the words “Go [expletive] ur selfie” and “thrash” in enormous white letters. The Pepto-Bismol colored wall at the corner of Melrose and North Harper Avenue has become a bucket-list item of sorts for L.A. tourists and serves as a major draw for Paul Smith and surrounding businesses.

Although social media lit up with comments about the vandalism Wednesday morning, Paul Smith has not filed a police report.

“It’s not good publicity for us,” said store associate Gregory Lusane. It was unclear when the graffiti would be painted over.

