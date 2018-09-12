× Man Allegedly Throwing Rocks at Vehicles Near 10 Freeway Shot By Officers in Montclair

A man who allegedly threw rocks at passing motorists and police near the 10 Freeway in Montclair was shot by officers responding to the incident early Wednesday.

The man had apparently been hospitalized in Upland earlier after he was reported acting strangely and swinging a stick in a street. After being released from the hospital, he allegedly entered a home in Upland and assaulted a resident inside, Montclair Police Department Chief Robert Avels said. Police in Upland responded to that incident, but the man was able to get away.

About 5:45 a.m. Montclair police received a call about a man throwing rocks at passing vehicles on the eastbound entrance of the 10 Freeway at Central Avenue. Avels said it was the same man involved in the Upland incidents.

Montclair police responded and, “almost immediately,” an officer involved-shooting occurred and the man was struck, Avels said. Two officers were involved, the chief said, adding that the man threw a rock at the first responding officer.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning. It is unclear how many times he was shot or if he was armed with a gun.

Police eventually found seven “civilian” vehicles that were damaged, some with windows smashed. Avels said more vehicles were damaged, but left the scene before police arrived.

Avels said the rocks being thrown by the suspect varied in size, describing some as “boulders.”

The on and off ramps near Central Avenue are shut down during the investigation and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Parichard Utarnart said she was on her way to work when she saw the suspect blocking the onramp to the freeway and he threw rocks on her windshield. When she tried to make a U-Turn, Utarnart said the man threw two rocks at her side window. When she managed to park, she saw the man throw a rock at her back window and she heard glass shattering. In total, she said the man threw five rocks at her vehicle, one of which hit her shoulder.

“I’m OK,” Utarnart said. “I was taking full cover because the glass was getting on my face. I heard a lot of glass shattering at the time.”

She described the ordeal as “frightening.” “I didn’t know what he was going to do or what his intention was. I just locked my car and took cover,” Utarnart said.

Rigoberto Garcia was also on his way to work when he spotted the suspect. He thought the man was crossing the street at the onramp and let him pass, but he said the man “attacked” him by throwing a small rock at him. The rock scraped Garcia’s windshield, and as he tried to go around the man, the suspect allegedly ran in front of the vehicle, grabbed a larger rock with both hands and threw it at Garcia.

“It shattered my entire windshield,” Garcia told KTLA.

Garcia then called 911 and as he was on the phone with a dispatcher, he said he heard five gunshots and eventually saw the suspect collapse.

Utaranart shared these pics of the damage of her car. pic.twitter.com/CBDAZgovrG — Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) September 12, 2018