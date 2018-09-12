Man Arrested After Beer Bottle Used in Fight Over Flags at San Diego Soccer Field

Two men were cut by a broken beer bottle and injured during a brawl at a soccer field in San Diego that started over a flag, police said.

The fight, reported at a park in Southcrest around 4 p.m., broke out when a man waving a Honduras flag was confronted by another person at the park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

As the argument grew heated, the man broke a beer bottle over the flag-waving man’s head. Witnesses said the two had been arguing about national soccer teams, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.

Others rushed toward the struggle and a large fight broke out at the park until officers arrived to break it up.

The man who had used the beer bottle, identified as 24-year-old Brian Cota, ran away from the scene but was located with the help of a police helicopter, according to KSWB.

Cota was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later booked into jail.

The other man at the center of the fight was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.