More Than a Dozen Detained During Search of Previously Abandoned Commercial Building in Hollywood

More than a dozen people have been detained Wednesday morning during the search of a commercial building in Hollywood.

A SWAT team with a search warrant related to narcotics sales and firearms and weapons violations entered the building, which is supposed to be vacant, in the 6300 block of Hollywood Boulevard about 3 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

At least 19 people have been taken out of the building and have been detained, she said.

“No one is legally in there,” Aguilar said. “All of them are at the very minimum trespassing or possibly involved in larger criminal activity,” she said.

Officers were going through the multi-story building floor by floor in search of drugs, weapons and people who may have been squatting.

Vacating the building was also a matter of public safety, Aguilar said. “There is not electricity going to that building, but people were finding a way to bring electricity in there. Very dangerous as you’re well aware,” she said.

The building will be secured once detectives are finished with their search. “It is a very slow and meticulous process,” Aguilar said.

Authorities had been watching the building for about two months before getting the warrant, she said.