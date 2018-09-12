× Riverside County’s Top Child Protection Official Leaves After Lawsuits Allege Botched Abuse Investigations

Riverside County’s top social services official has left her job amid allegations that social workers in her department failed to report and adequately investigate child abuse and neglect claims.

Susan von Zabern, director of the Department of Public Social Services, left county employment Monday morning, a county spokesman said Wednesday.

Von Zabern’s departure, first reported in the Press-Enterprise, follows the posting of an agenda item by the county Board of Supervisors late last month about two lawsuits alleging botched child abuse investigations.

In one case, a 2-year-old girl was found to have been living with a deceased infant for nearly a month, according to a lawsuit. The other suit alleges that an adolescent girl was repeatedly sexually abused by her mother’s boyfriend and impregnated by him at age 13.

