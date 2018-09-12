× Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Commercial Vehicle in Moreno Valley

A toddler was struck and killed by a commercial truck in Moreno Valley on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 24000 block of Fir Avenue around 10:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a child being hit by a commercial vehicle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

They arrived at the scene and found the young boy dead, officials said.

Authorities have not released his name or an exact age.

No other details were immediately provided about the incident, with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department saying only that drugs or alcohol did not immediately appear to be a factor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this story.