Woman Apparently Trying to Dispose Body in Harbor Gateway Triggers Homicide Investigation: LAPD

A homicide investigation is underway in Harbor Gateway on Wednesday after a woman apparently tried to dispose of a body in a backyard, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of 173rd Street just before 10 a.m. after Gardena police reported suspicious activity involving a female to LAPD, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Ray Brown.

Investigators learned that a woman appeared to be disposing a body in the rear of the property, sparking a homicide investigation, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed what appeared to be a dead person on a dolly in the backyard of a single-story home near some type of shed. The body was mostly wrapped in a black blanket or sleeping bag, and a small dog could be seen running around nearby.

Nearly a dozen LAPD and Gardena Police Department patrol vehicles were parked on the residential street, and a police helicopter hovered overhead. A portion of the road was cordoned off with crime scene type.

A woman was handcuffed by officers outside a home and escorted to an awaiting police vehicle shortly before noon, video from the scene showed.

Police have not released the suspect's name.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.