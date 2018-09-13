× 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Crash Involving SUV and Box Truck in Irvine

A crash involving an SUV and a box truck left two people dead and a third injured in Irvine on Thursday morning, police said.

The collision occurred in the area of Oak Canyon and Valley Oak Drive before 10:45 a.m., according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.

A witness told KTLA the SUV was at a stop sign when the vehicle pulled out in front of the box truck, which then slammed into the vehicle. The truck had the right away, as there was no stop sign in the area where it was driving.

Two people in the SUV died at the scene, while a third occupant was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not released the names, ages or genders of any of the occupants, but the witness described them as “elderly” women.

The truck driver, who not injured, is cooperating with investigators, Mohr said.

A stretch of Oak Canyon has been closed between San Canyon Avenue and Post until further notice as police investigate the double fatal crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.