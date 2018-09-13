Arcadia Police Release Sketch of Sexual Assault Suspect 

Arcadia police released a sketch of a man believed to have sexually assaulted a woman over the weekend.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. Sept. 8 while the victim was walking in the 2300 block of South Santa Anita Avenue.

The man is described as being in his mid 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 140 to 150 pounds. Police said he has a shaved head, a “long nose” and “a distinct crossed left eye.”

The man also appeared to have a tattoo on the left side of his neck resembling “growing plant vines.” He was described as wearing a light colored t-shirt and dark-colored shorts. He was apparently riding a silver or metal color BMX-style bicycle, police said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone who recognizes the person in the sketch can call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.