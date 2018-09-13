Arcadia Police Release Sketch of Sexual Assault Suspect 

Posted 7:51 AM, September 13, 2018, by

Arcadia police released a sketch of a man believed to have sexually assaulted a woman over the weekend.

Arcadia police released this sketch of an alleged sexual assault suspect on Sept. 12, 2018.

Arcadia police released this sketch of an alleged sexual assault suspect on Sept. 12, 2018.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. Sept. 8 while the victim was walking in the 2300 block of South Santa Anita Avenue.

The man is described as being in his mid 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 140 to 150 pounds. Police said he has a shaved head, a “long nose” and “a distinct crossed left eye.”

The man also appeared to have a tattoo on the left side of his neck resembling “growing plant vines.” He was described as wearing a light colored t-shirt and dark-colored shorts. He was apparently riding a silver or metal color BMX-style bicycle, police said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone who recognizes the person in the sketch can call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.