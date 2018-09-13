Basketball Coach Accused of Molesting 8 Children at Santa Clarita Valley Schools: LASD

A man who has coached basketball at several high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley was arrested Thursday morning after being accused of molesting eight children, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation began last month with an allegation by one juvenile against 34-year-old Jeremy Haggerty, according to a sheriff’s news release.

While investigating, detectives identified seven other alleged victims, bringing the total number in the case to eight, the release stated.

All of the juveniles were coached by the suspect while he worked as a basketball coach at several Santa Clarita Valley high schools, although the department did not immediately identify any. The allegations date back to 2008, according to the release.

Haggerty was booked into jail where he is being held on $1.2 million, sheriff’s officials said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

A booking photo has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau’s tip line at 877-710-5273 or by emailing specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or through the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.