Bodycam Footage Released in Bakersfield Shooting That Left 6 Dead

Video released by officials on Thursday shows a deputy confronting a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and four other people in Bakersfield before taking his own life.

The rampage, which started at T&T Trucking just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, happened in a span of less than 40 minutes, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Javier Cazares, 54, showed up at the trucking business with his ex-wife, Petra Maribel Bolaños De Cazarez, and used a .50-caliber handgun to shoot an employee named Antonio Valadez before turning the firearm on his former partner, Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

The gunman then allegedly opened fire at another man, Manuel Contreras, who fled.

Cazares got into his car and chased Contreras, killing him a short distance away at Bear Mountain Sports, Youngblood said.

Afterwards, Cazares drove to a home less than two miles away on Breckenridge Road and fatally shot Eliseo Cazares, and his daughter, Laura Garcia, according to investigators.

The gunman then allegedly carjacked a woman and her child. He took the vehicle and drove to Edison Highway and pulled into a business owned by his friend, Youngblood said.

A deputy who had spotted the suspect confronted him there, an encounter captured on body camera video.

In the footage, the officer asks him to put down his gun several times before the man appears to shoot himself and drops to the ground.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Cazares had only been divorced from his ex-wife for four months.

The woman had just filed for a hearing concerning child support and property values, Youngblood said.

Although the gunman's motive remained under investigation, the sheriff said that the incident had "implications of domestic violence."

He added that it's possible Cazares had forced his ex-wife to go to T&T Trucking.

A witness told the Los Angeles Times that the gunman worked at the company and suspected that De Cazarez had been involved with one of his coworkers.

At Thursday's news conference, Youngblood described the incident as part of a nationwide trend.

“This is the new normal if you look across the country at these types of shootings,” Youngblood said.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy addressed the incident in a tweet, saying he and his wife were "shocked and deeply saddened" and that the community was "praying for the victims and their families."

Judy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific loss of life in Bakersfield yesterday. Our entire community, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 13, 2018