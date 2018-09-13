Costa Mesa Police Grieve Death of Veteran Motorcycle Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Costa Mesa Police Department is grieving the loss of veteran motorcycle Officer Oscar Reyes, who died at a local hospital Wednesday night.

Reyes, a 13 year veteran of the Police Department, was taken to the hospital after suffering what was only described as a medical emergency at his home.

Earlier in the day, Reyes took part in the Orange County Traffic Officers Association Motor Rodeo, the Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

"Our Department extends their condolences to his family as we also grieve this tremendous loss," the post read.

Video showed members of law enforcement saluting a police escort that was transporting Reyes' body to the coroner's office.

Newport Beach police vehicles could be seen patrolling in Costa Mesa Thursday morning to allow the city's officers to grieve.

No funeral information was immediately available.

Reyes leaves behind a wife and three children, the Police Department stated.