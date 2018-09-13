× Fire in Littlerock Kills 3 Horses

Three horses died after a fire erupted in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters got a call about 10:20 a.m. and arrived on the scene on the 36400 block of 85th Street to find four outbuildings and a trailer in flames. A house nearby was threatened, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 45 minutes before it could cause more damage.

Arson investigators were examining the scene Thursday afternoon.

“We call arson investigators when the unit on scene is unable to determine or has doubt of what caused the fire,” said inspector Gustavo Medina.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.