Gov. Brown Opens Climate Summit in Bay Area With Sharp Rebuke of President Trump

“Liar. Criminal. Fool.”

Those were the options Jerry Brown offered when asked Thursday morning how President Trump will be remembered.

“Pick your choice,” he said.

Brown and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg came out swinging as they officially opened the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Thursday morning. Bloomberg vowed he would spend significant resources to elect congressional candidates who will fight Trump on climate and gun safety. Brown announced that Trump’s decision to relax rules on methane emissions borders “not only on insanity but criminality.”

