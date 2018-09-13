× Gunman Sought Following Shooting Near USC Health Sciences Campus in Boyle Heights: LAPD

Investigators were at the scene of a shooting in the area the USC Health Sciences Campus in Boyle Heights Thursday afternoon, according to police and aerial footage.

Authorities responded to the 2200 block of Norfolk Street — where the Keck Hospital is located — at about 5:10 p.m., Los Angeles Police Officer Jeff Lee said.

Officers found one person who had been shot multiple times, the officer said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by unknown means, according to Lee.

A perimeter was being set up as authorities searched for the gunman.

Police were stationed at a park between the Keck Hospital and LAC + USC Medical Center, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.