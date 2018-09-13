× Man Convicted of Murder in Lancaster Street Brawl Shooting

A jury convicted a man of murder Wednesday for shooting another man nearly a dozen times during a street brawl in Lancaster six years ago, authorities said.

In addition to finding Cedric Carl Burton, 33, guilty of murder, the jury also found true the special circumstance of lying in wait to commit murder, as well as the special allegation that he personally fired the handgun that killed 21-year-old Brandy Houston of Lancaster on Nov. 29, 2012, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

Three co-defendants were convicted of second-degree murder in 2014 for their roles in the killing, prosecutors said. Terrell Henderson, 24, Randy Sullivan, 38, and Joshua Lockett, 23, are serving life sentences.

Prior to the deadly shooting, Houston had gotten into an argument with his live-in girlfriend, who called her sister to pick her up, the district attorney’s office statement said. The sister sent her boyfriend, Henderson, who brought Sullivan and Lockett with him.

The group left following an argument, prosecutors said. But they returned several hours later, along with Burton.

“A street brawl then ensued,” the statement said. “During the fight, Burton walked through the crowd, directly to Houston, and shot him 11 times, killing him.”

Prosecutors previously said Houston was shot 12 times.

Burton remained at large for nearly four years, until Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested him in connection with the killing in May of 2016, records show.

He pleaded “no contest” to six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted the crimes were gang-related prior to his murder trial, officials said.

Burton faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he returns to the Antelope Valley branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Oct. 3, district attorney’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said.

The special circumstance of lying in wait made Burton potentially eligible for the death penalty, but prosecutors did not seek capital punishment in the case, he said.

