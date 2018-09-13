Man Sought in Riverside County Homicide Shoots Himself After Pursuit Ends in Ontario: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Riverside County shot himself after a pursuit ended in Ontario on Thursday morning, officials said.

It was not immediately clear when the chase began, but the pursuit ended north of the 10 Freeway, between Archibald and Haven avenues on Inland Empire Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, CHP said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., paramedics and first responders could be seen treating the man next to a dark blue pickup truck. He was taken away by stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.

His condition was not immediately known.

CHP initially told KTLA the suspect was wanted in connection with a homicide and an assault with a deadly weapon by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials linked the pursuit driver to a homicide that occurred earlier in La Quinta, describing him as a "person of interest".

In that incident, a man was found dead and a woman injured at a home in the 54000 block of Avenida Vallejo, according to the Sheriff's Department. The female victim is expected to survive.

News photographer video from the scene showed a fire burning at a home on the residential street where the investigation was taking place. It was not immediately clear whether it was same residence where the deceased individual was found, however.

The chase ended nearly miles 80 miles away from the location in La Quinta, which is southeast of Palm Springs.

No additional details were immediately provided by CHP or the Sheriff's Department.

KTLA's Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.