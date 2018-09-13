Man Who Went Missing After Being Falsely Declared Dead Found Safe

A man with schizophrenia who went missing after coroner’s officials incorrectly identified a set of burned remains has been found and reunited with his worried family, authorities said Thursday.

Adam Michael Buckley, 27, disappeared on Aug. 28 after being released from the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles following a short detainment.

Earlier in the month, his mother was contacted by Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s officials, who informed her that a set of badly burned remains discovered in Lancaster on June 2 were those of her son. But just over two weeks later, she was told there had been a mistake.

A radiologist had matched Buckley’s X-rays with the burned remains in error, officials said. The coroner’s office apologized to the family.

Relieved that her son was still alive, Buckley’s mother, Angela Winters, told KTLA she was desperate to find him. She said she was not notified when he was released from jail in late-August.

Los Angeles Airport Police Division officers found Buckley on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement issued late Thursday.

Further details were not available.

“We would like to thank LAX Police Department for locating Mr. Buckley and everyone else who (helped) in identifying him,” the statement said. “Mr. Buckley is now reunited with his family and in good health.”

Coroner’s investigators said they’re hoping DNA analysis may help determine the true identity of the burned remains that were erroneously identified as those of Buckley.