National Drive Electric Week #4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in El Segundo at the Automobile Driving Museum to continue her 2018 National Drive Electric Week series with Automotive Expert Brian Moody of AutoTrader.

Brian and Gayle take a look at the history of alternative fuel vehicles. The concept is NOT new!!!

Today, we learn about the:

* 1922 Detroit Electric

* 1976 CitiCar

* 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen

*1935 Chrysler Airflow

*1930 Weymann-bodied Stutz

*1937 Pierce-Arrow Town Car

*1955 Packard Caribbean

For more information about National Drive Electric Week 2018 and this week’s special events, click here.

For more information about Auto Trader’s Car News and Reviews and its list of 10 Great Hybrids and EVs for 2018, click here.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com