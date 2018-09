Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Project Angel Food received a big gift on Sept. 11. The organization got $175,000 to repair and remodel their Hollywood facility from Thomas Safran and Associates. To learn more about TSA's "Big Give," click here. More information about Project Angel Food can be found here.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 11, 2018.

