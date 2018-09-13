× Protesters at SF Climate Summit Call for Gov. Brown to Take Firm Stand Against Oil Production

While delegates to Thursday’s events at the Global Climate Action Summit praised the leadership of Gov. Jerry Brown, a raucous crowd outside the San Francisco venue had sharp criticism for the state’s chief executive.

Protesters demanded that Brown take a more firm stand against the expansion of oil production in California. One group carried a large yellow banner telling the governor that he has a “last chance” to choose between “fossil fuel or our future.” Many were part of a group that has challenged Brown throughout the year for what they see as having too close of a relationship with the oil industry.

The crowd at one point blocked one of the entrances to the Moscone Center in downtown San Francisco, the site for the summit. A large police presence remained on scene throughout the morning.

The criticism of Brown is not new and reached a crescendo in 2017 as he negotiated with some of California’s largest oil producers during efforts to extend the state’s cap-and-trade climate program. It’s a complaint the governor rejected in an interview with the Los Angeles Times earlier in the week, as he insisted that total oil production in the state has gone down over the last seven years.

