Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The countdown to the Emmys is on. Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre joined us live with beauty and style secrets to get you red carpet ready. You can catch Anya’s “Countdown to Gold to Gold – Getting Ready” special on Saturday, Sep 15 at 5p and Sunday, Sep 16 at 7:30p.

For more info on Anya, you can also go to her website or follow her on Instagram.