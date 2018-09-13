Security Guards Attacked, Vehicle Vandalized During Car Club Takeover at West Covina Mall

A sea of automotive enthusiasts took over a mall parking lot in West Covina, assaulted to mall security officers and vandalized a security vehicle late Wednesday, police said. And it’s all on video.

The chaos took place about 11 p.m. outside the Plaza West Covina, 1111 Plaza Drive, the West Covina Police Department said in a written statement.

The gathering was intended as a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker of “The Fast and the Furious” film series.

“Video has been posted on social media showing numerous suspects committing vandalism to a mall security vehicle and punching two different mall security officers,” the police statement said.

Both security officers were OK, Lt. Travis Tibbetts said. Their vehicle sustained broken windows and body damage that will likely take several thousand dollars to fix.

Officers issued dozens of citations for various violations and towed about 50 cars, the lieutenant said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism and batteries, he added. Police did not learn of those crimes until after the fact.

But Tibbetts said investigators are hoping the video of the incident will help identify those responsible.

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Covina police at 626-939-8688.