Sheriff Believes Connection Will Be Found Between Gunman, 5 Victims in Bakersfield Shooting Spree

Authorities have not determined a motive in Wednesday's shooting spree in Bakersfield, however, they are confident a connection between the gunman and all five victims will be found.

The events began just after 5 p.m. when the suspected gunman and his wife showed up at a trucking company and confronted a man at the business.

The suspect shot and killed the man during the confrontation, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Donny Youngblood said during a news conference late Wednesday. The husband then turned the gun on his wife and shot and killed her, he said.

Another person who arrived at the business tried to run away but the gunman chased him down and fatally shot him as well, Youngblood said.

Having already killed three people, the suspect went to a nearby residence, where he confronted two others. He shot and killed both of them, the sheriff said.

A woman and child where then carjacked by the suspect but managed to escape, Youngblood said.

He eventually pulled over on a highway after spotting a deputy.

When the deputy approached, "the suspect put the gun to his chest and killed himself,” Youngblood said.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shootings, which left five victims and the gunman dead. None of those killed in the shooting have been identified.

“I’m pretty comfortable there will be a connection between all these players,” Youngblood said.

Authorities are interviewing at least 30 witnesses and processing multiple crime scenes as they try to determine a motive for the shooting.

Referring to recent shootings across the country, Youngblood decried Wednesday’s events as the “new normal.”