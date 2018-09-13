Suspect in Fatal Pasadena Stabbing Identified

Police have released the identity of a 66-year-old man accused of stabbing one man to death and critically wounding another during a fight outside of a Pasadena bar this week.

Jose Antonio Santiago has been booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the double-stabbing, which unfolded about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Colorado Boulevard, west of San Gabriel Boulevard, according to Pasadena Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

He was arrested immediately following the stabbing with the help of a good Samaritan who intervened, Lt. Jesse Carrillo said. But detectives initially withheld his name as they conducted witness interviews and furthered their investigation.

The man who died in the stabbing is yet to be formally identified by coroner’s officials.

Santiago got into an argument with two other men, left the bar, then returned about an hour later, Carrillo said. He attacked the men with a large kitchen knife while they were outside the establishment.

One of the victims, a man in his 40s, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, police said. The second victim, described as a man in his 30s, was hospitalized in critical condition. He still had the knife sticking out of his leg when authorities arrived at the scene.

A passer-by who saw the attack stopped his car and rushed to help the victims, Carrillo said. He called 911, then helped the surviving victim hold the suspect until police arrived.

“The motive remains unclear and the incident remains under investigation,” police said in a written statement.

Santiago’s bail has been set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in the Pasadena branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

