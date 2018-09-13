SWAT Team Raids Santa Ana Internet Cafe in Gang, Gun Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A SWAT team carried out a raid at a Santa Ana internet cafe Thursday afternoon as part of an investigation targeting gang activity and guns, authorities said.

Officers showed up in force at the Happy Times Cyber Internet Cafe along 17th Street, near Bristol Street.

Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said detectives suspect there's been more going on there than video games.

"In the last 14 days, we've arrested multiple documented gang members for various crimes, five of which were in possession of firearms," he said.

"We're using SWAT because of the large amount of weapons that we've gotten from people coming in and out of this location," Bertagna added.

Officers detained and questioned 54 people inside the business. Many were promptly let go, but five had been arrested Thursday evening, Bertagna said. But that number was expected to increase as the investigation continues.

It was not clear whether police made any arrests or seized any items during the raid.

The investigation was first prompted by complaints from the community, officials said. Some passers-by stopped to cheer on the bust.

Marcus McBride, who was on his way into the business when the raid began, said he hasn't seen anything suspicious there.

"Just a lot of video game playing, you know, that’s it. Music, video game playing, and you redeem for prizes," he said.