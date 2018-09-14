2 Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Burglarizing 2 Smoke Shops, Restaurant and Multiple Vehicles in the Conejo Valley

Two 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing multiple vehicles and businesses in the Conejo Valley — including two smoke shops and a restaurant, Thousand Oaks police announced Friday.

Cody Marshak and Kailey Brown were detained after police responded to an alarm that went off at the Smoke Store, a tobacco shop located in the 100 block of Reino Road in Newbury Park, around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They were both found near the business, Ventura County authorities said in a news release.

That first burglary led detectives to a series of other thefts — from two other businesses and a number of vehicles in Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park, officials said. Since authorities believe the vehicle burglaries went unreported, they are searching for other people who may have been targeted during the early morning hours Wednesday.

When officers first responded to the glass break alarm that went off at the Smoke Shop, they determined the two teens had broke out the windows to the front door of the shop, officials said. They got into the store and then allegedly tried to cut through the metal security gate.

As authorities continued to investigate Marshak and Brown, they found “personal identifying information” of a Thousand Oaks woman in the teens’ possession, officials said. No details were released by police about what those items were.

Investigators then located the woman and later determined Marshak and Brown had entered her vehicle while it was unlocked and parked in the 400 block of Avenida De Las Flores in Thousand Oaks, according to police and Ventura County sheriff’s deputies. Numerous items of the woman’s personal property were stolen from the vehicle, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, police responded to reports of burglaries at two businesses in Newbury Park, Tobacco Royale and Julie’s Alps, a German restaurant. Upon investigating those incidents, police found video and physical evidence that linked the two teens to the crimes, authorities said.

Further investigation led police to believe Marshak and Brown also burglarized a number of vehicles in the city of Thousand Oaks. Officials came to that conclusion after serving a search warrant for Brown’s vehicle and finding evidence linking her and Marshak to the commercial burglaries and thefts from vehicles, which detectives believe went unreported, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is can contact Detective Adam Garnier at 805-494-8219 or by email at adam.garnier@ventura.org.