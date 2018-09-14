× 52-Year-Old Man Killed in Sunland House Fire

A 52-year-old man was killed in a Sunland house fire early Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported about 4:15 a.m. at 8536 W. Wyngate St.

A 51-year-old woman who also lived in the home was awakened by smoke in the 1,045 square-foot home and called 911 and she got out, fire department officials said in an alert.

Responding firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes and the victim was found dead.

The home suffered heavy fire damage, and fire officials did not find a functioning smoke alarm inside. The home, which was built in 1952, was also not equipped with sprinklers, officials said.

The woman suffered minor smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.