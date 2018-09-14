66-Year-Old Man Faces Murder, Attempted Murder Charges After Deadly Stabbing in Pasadena

A 66-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing in Pasadena just two days earlier that left one man dead and another injured, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Jose Antonio Santiago was charged with the two felony counts after authorities responded to the scene of a deadly stabbing along Colorado Boulevard on Wednesday. He allegedly killed Jerry Chan, 42, and wounded Dan Trevino, 32, by stabbing him in the leg, according to prosecutors.

Santiago faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison if he’s convicted.

When the attack happened earlier this week, a good samaritan helped police take Santiago into custody, authorities said. At the time, police said the suspect had gotten into an argument with the two victims around 1:30 a.m. when they were all at a bar located in the 2600 block of East Colorado Boulevard.

“The suspect left and returned about an hour later,” Pasadena Police Department Lt. Jesse Carrillo said.

When he came back, he had a large kitchen-style knife with him, Carillo said. And then he allegedly stabbed both of the other men. Just as the attack was happening, a good Samaritan driving by asked if help was needed and pulled over, the lieutenant said. He then called 911 and helped the surviving victim keep the suspect from getting away.

At the time, police said the surviving victim, later identified as Trevino, was in critical condition. Chan was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

On Thursday, police identified Santiago as the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of killing Chan. His bail was set at $2 million pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

No other details were released by the DA’s office in a news release.