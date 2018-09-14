‘Several’ People Detained After Search for Possible Homicide Suspect at Santa Ana Home: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities were searching for a possible homicide suspect at a home in Santa Ana after police initially arrived to serve a search warrant on suspicion of the home being an illegal gambling house Friday afternoon, police officials told KTLA.

Several people were detained in the search, officials said.

Around 4 p.m., officers with the Garden Grove Police Department were just getting ready to serve the warrant when they were told there were people with guns inside — including a possible homicide suspect, Lt. Carl Whitney said. The home is located in the 900 block of South Bewley Street.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and several people were detained, Whitney said just before 6:30 p.m. At the time, police were still searching through crawl spaces to make sure there was no one left hiding, he said.

Although the incident took place in Santa Ana, Garden Grove police were leading the response. However, a sergeant and K-9 unit with the Santa Ana Police Department were also responding to the scene, according to the department's public information officer, Corporal Anthony Bertagna.

No other details about the possible homicide suspect or his or her case were released by police.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.