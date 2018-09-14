× Bird Names More Than 40 Locations Across L.A. County Where Electric Scooters Aren’t Welcome

Earlier this year, dozens of Bird scooters appeared on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, parked in front of coffee shops, clustered at bike racks and left leaning against the walls of businesses up and down the Venice neighborhood.

When Ron Rosenthal discovered a knot of scooters tucked beneath the picture window of his cobalt-blue bungalow, which houses an antiques store, he called Bird with an explicit request: Keep your scooters off this property.

“One call was all it took,” Rosenthal said. The scooters vanished.

The antique store, The Perfect Piece, is one of more than 40 locations across Los Angeles County where Bird has asked riders not to park or ride their newly ubiquitous rental scooters.

