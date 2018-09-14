Horror film stars including Jamie Lee Curtis were on hand Friday night as Universal Studios Hollywood celebrated the opening of its annual Halloween Horror Nights event, which will run through Nov. 3 this year. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 14, 2018.
Celebs, Thrill Seekers Turn Out as Halloween Horror Nights Kicks Off at Universal Studios
