Coastal Cleanup Day Preview
-
3 SoCal Beaches Among the Most Polluted in the State: Heal the Bay’s Beach Report Card
-
Flood Advisory Issued for Coastal Areas in O.C., San Diego County
-
Cleanup Underway in WeHo After Record Turnout for Pride
-
Project to Clean up Great Pacific Garbage Patch Gets Underway With Launch From San Francisco Bay
-
King Tides Prompt Flood Advisory for Parts of O.C.
-
-
Florence Makes Landfall as Category 1 Hurricane in North Carolina; Storm Expected to Bring Days of Destruction
-
White House Declines to Explain Trump Tweets Claiming California’s Environmental Laws Exacerbate Wildfires
-
More Than 1,300 Flights Canceled Ahead of Hurricane Florence’s Anticipated Landfall
-
Firefighters Stuck Around to Help With Cleanup After Holy Fire Evacuees Returned Home to Lake Elsinore, Residents Say
-
Coastal Officials Vote to Tear Down Sea Wall Protecting Laguna Beach Mansion in Victory for Public Access
-
-
Headless Body Found in Fish Tank Amid Search for Missing San Francisco Man
-
President Trump: California’s ‘Bad Environmental Laws’ to Blame for State’s Wildfires
-
Trump Defends Himself Against Sharp Criticism Over Putin News Conference