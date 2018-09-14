Fiery Explosion Triggers Lockdown at School in Fullerton; No Injuries Reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A loud and fiery explosion in a neighborhood in Fullerton triggered a lockdown at a nearby school Friday afternoon but authorities still don't know what caused the explosion.

Police officers and firefighters responded to reports of a home on fire and possible explosion in the 700 block of Carhart Avenue, police said just after 1:30 p.m. That emergency response caused a lockdown at Fern Drive Elementary School, a nearby K-5th grade elementary school. By 3 p.m., authorities said the lockdown had been lifted.

The cause of the explosion is not known as authorities continue to investigate.

It happened at a unit inside an apartment complex, where alarmed neighbors tried putting out the flames after a loud sound rang out. One man who lives there told KTLA he came outside after smelling smoke. That's when he realized there was a fire behind one of his neighbors' homes.

"I ran outside, I have a little garden hose that I water out there with and I started spraying over the fence," he said.

Then about 20 to 30 seconds later, he said, he heard a loud explosion.

The force of it "hit me back a little bit and shrapnel flew next to me," he said. "Luckily, I was spraying over the fence so it didn't hit me. And I was like, 'I don't know what I'm getting myself into.'"

He said another neighbor of his then rushed over with a fire extinguisher. Photos and video of the scene shows clouds of smoke emanating from the home, where some flames are visible at one point.

Just as police officials announced the lockdown at Fern Drive Elementary just before 1:30, they also said people at the school did not appear to be in any immediate danger.

Police have told motorists to use alternate routes as traffic in the immediate area as traffic had become congested.

No injuries were reported in the incident and authorities have not released any other details.

No injuries have been reported. The cause is still under investigation. Motorist are advised to use alternate routes as traffic in the area is congested. A big thank you to the Fullerton Fire for their quick actions knocking down the fire. pic.twitter.com/cQ5VeezvCz — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) September 14, 2018