Firefighters Called to Brentwood After Vacant Home Erupts in Flames

Firefighters are battling a house fire that ignited in Brentwood Friday morning.

The fire began about 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Rockingham Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey sated in a news alert.

The property was described as a vacant, one-story ranch-style home.

Nearly 100 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze, Humphrey said.

One firefighter was examined at the scene for exertion, Humphrey said. No other injuries were reported.

Motorists in the vicinity of Sunset Boulevard and Rockingham Avenue were asked to avoid the area and consider an alternate route.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.