Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice Endorses John Cox for California Governor

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice endorsed Republican John Cox for California governor on Thursday, saying he has the vision to address the state’s most vexing problems.

“California’s future depends on what we do today. John’s commitment to education, affordable housing, and better-paying jobs will put California on a course towards a better tomorrow,” Rice said in a statement released by the Cox campaign.

Rice served as secretary of State and national security advisor under the George W. Bush administration. She’s now a political science professor at Stanford University and also teaches at its graduate school of business.

Earlier this month, Rice praised President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, as smart and hardworking when she introduced him during his confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. Rice also recently headed a special commission formed by the National Collegiate Athletic Assn. to address allegations of corruption in college basketball.

