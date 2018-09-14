In L.A. Case, Judge Rules Trump Admin Can’t Tie Anti-Gang Grants to Immigration Enforcement

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday barring the Trump administration from imposing requirements that local jurisdictions cooperate with immigration agents to receive anti-gang funds.

U.S. District Judge Manuel Real issued the injunction against the Department of Justice in response to a lawsuit filed by the city of Los Angeles in July seeking to prevent the government from awarding federal police grants based on cooperation with immigration enforcement.

Friday’s ruling was another setback in the administration’s campaign to crack down on illegal immigration and require cities like Los Angeles, whose police department does not provide information to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to comply.

“The Court’s action is a win for public safety in Los Angeles, and once again confirms that our nation’s system of checks and balances works,” said Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer.

