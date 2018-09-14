LA SmashCakes founder Jenny Hernstad talks about the latest trend in desserts with KTLA’s 5 Live on Sept. 14, 2018. More info is at lasmashcakes.com.
Jenny Hernstad of LA SmashCakes on a New Dessert Trend
-
End of Summer S’mores with Dessert Guru Nastassia Johnson
-
Creative Baby Shower Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Collette Wixom
-
Dessert Goals Festival Coming to L.A. July 7-8
-
Sweet n’ Hollow Owners on Bringing Traditional Eastern European Treats to L.A.
-
Missing ‘At Risk’ Stevenson Ranch Woman Who Suffers From Depression, Lupus Is Found: LASD
-
-
Modern Take on Nostalgic Desserts With John Kanell
-
Artist Justin La Rose on Creating Art From Broken Skateboards
-
Cooling Down at Local Ice Cream Hot Spots with Nastassia Johnson
-
Watermelon Beauty Trends With Stacy Cox
-
Top Trends for Back to School With Amazon.com
-
-
Authentically Vegan Dishes With Chef Babette & ‘Stuff I Eat’ Restaurant
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: Rich DeMuro, Tech Reporter
-
Strategies to Sharpen Student Skill Sets With Dr. Jenny Yip & the Little Thinkers Center