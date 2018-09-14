‘Large Amounts’ of Marijuana Seized From ‘The Vault Church’ in Riverside County: DA

Officials announced seizing “large amounts” of marijuana and cash on Friday from dispensaries accused of illegally operating in Hemet and Jurupa Valley under the name “Vault Church.”

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said its Cannabis Regulation Task Force served search warrants at three locations: 291 N. Yale St. in Hemet and 5298 Mission Blvd. and 5024 Etiwanda Ave. in Jurupa Valley.

The Cannabis Regulation Task Force, overseen by our office, served search warrants at three locations today, seizing large amounts of marijuana & cash, & finding a significant indoor marijuana grow. See news release for more information here: https://t.co/xGJAFKZCeO pic.twitter.com/ioZgjFphyP — Riverside County DA's Office (@RivCoDA) September 14, 2018

Authorities also reported finding cannabis being grown indoors at the dispensary on Etiwanda Avenue.

Prosecutors did not specify how much cash or marijuana the task force confiscated.

While state law allowing the sale of recreational marijuana took effect in January, businesses in California still need local approval.

In Jurupa Valley, 57 percent of voters in the June 5 election approved a measure to uphold the ban on all commercial marijuana businesses in the city. Such operations are also banned in Hemet, but voters could decide in November to change that.

“The aim of the [Cannabis Regulation Task Force] is not to shut down legally operating facilities, but rather to ensure fair business practices and keep criminal activity out of the legal cannabis industry and out of our communities,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Leaders associated with the Vault Church and other similar operations have said smoking marijuana and eating edibles were part of their religion.

The Weedmaps page for the Vault advertises the church as a “sacramental cannabis ministry” that “hold cannabis as the essential, defining element of spiritual growth, healing, and pursuit of a personal relationship with the Divine power of their enlightened self.” The page also advertises products for sale.

Authorities in Jurupa Valley and other places where “pot churches” have proliferated claim the organizations are just dispensaries trying to avoid regulations, including taxes, USA Today reported.

A Riverside Superior Court judge granted an order in August to let Jurupa Valley city officials close the Vault Church, according to The Press-Enterprise.

“[The judge] didn’t understand why we had to have cannabis,” minister Gilbert Aguirre told the paper. “It’s like asking Catholics to worship without bread and wine.”