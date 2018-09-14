Love Triangle Involving Ex-Wife, Co-Worker Could Have Led Gunman to Kill 5 in Bakersfield Shooting Rampage, Witness Says

A gunman’s bloody rampage through Bakersfield may have been triggered by a love triangle involving the the shooter, his estranged wife and a coworker, a stunned witness said Thursday.

As investigators attempt to reconstruct the violent sequence of events that left six people dead, including the gunman, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told reporters that the episode appeared to be part of a national trend.

“This is the new normal if you look across the country at these types of shootings,” Youngblood told reporters at a news conference.

The shootings occurred at multiple locations spanning roughly three miles beginning shortly before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when the gunman, identified by authorities as Casarez, 54, opened fire on his ex-wife, Petra Maribel Bolaños De Casarez, 45, and Manuel Contreras, 50, inside the T&T Trucking company on Manwell Boulevard and killed them both.

