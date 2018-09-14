Man Charged in Embezzlement of More Than $87,000 From Little League in Rancho Santa Margarita: DA

Prosecutors filed charges against a man accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars over several years from a Little League in Rancho Santa Margarita, officials announced Friday.

Joshua Paul Nowack, a 43-year-old Trabuco Canyon resident, faced 18 felony counts of embezzlement by fiduciary of trust, with sentencing enhancement for property damage over $65,000, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

As treasurer of the Tijeras Little League, he allegedly embezzled more than $87,500 by diverting funds from the league to personal bank accounts between January 2014 and September 2017.

In October 2017, Nowack’s successor looked over the group’s finances and discovered suspicious withdrawals and deposits, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The activity was brought to the attention of the O.C. Sheriff’s Department, which started an investigation.

Authorities arrested Nowack on Thursday.

He could face a maximum sentence of 15 years and four months in jail, the DA said.