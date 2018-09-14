National Drive Electric Week #5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Tustin at the Marconi Automotive Museum to wrap up her 2018 National Drive Electric Week series with Automotive Expert Brian Moody of AutoTrader.

Brian and Gayle take a look at the impact of alternative fuel vehicles on the automotive industry. Today, we learn about the:

*2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

*2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid

*2018 Honda Clarity PHEV

For more information about National Drive Electric Week and this week’s special events, click here.

For more information about Auto Trader’s Car News and Reviews and its list of 10 Great Hybrids and EVs for 2018, click here.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com