× Officials Arrest 23-Year-Old Fillmore Man Suspected of Manufacturing Firearms

A two-month investigation led to the arrest of a Fillmore man suspected of manufacturing weapons, authorities announced Friday.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant at the home of Brandon Lloyd, 23, in the 400 block of Bridlewood Lane on Wednesday, the agency said.

The officers discovered a handgun, two handgun manufacturing kits, two AK-47 manufacturing kits, ammunition and other evidence suggesting Lloyd was making firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The agency said due to his prior criminal convictions, he was not allowed to own and possess firearms and ammunition.

In 2015, Lloyd was booked into a detention facility following accusations of domestic violence involving a 17-year-old girl.

According to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the victim in that case sustained minor injuries during an incident that happened the morning of Dec. 15, 2015 in front of the Fillmore Library.

Lloyd allegedly fled about four miles away and tried to overdose on medication before leaving his vehicle and walking into an orchard, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews from multiple agencies helped during the search and eventually found him in the nearby community of Piru, the agency added.

Officials provided no further details about that incident.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has filed four felony counts against Lloyd for unlawfully possessing a firearm, firearm manufacturing kits and ammunition, the Sheriff’s office said.

Authorities were offering up to $1,000 in reward for information in this case. Anonymous tips could be submitted to Ventura County Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).