Powerball Ticket Worth $1.6 Million Sold in Long Beach

A ticket sold in Long Beach matched five of six numbers in the last Powerball drawing this week, earning the holder a $1.6 million prize, California Lottery officials announced Friday.

The ticket matched five of the numbers — 28, 48, 63, 6 and 64 — missing only the Powerball number of 24, according to a state lottery news release.

The lucky winner purchased it at United Pacific, which is at 1990 East Del Amo Blvd. He or she has not yet claimed the prize, but will have 180 days to do so from the date of Wednesday’s drawing.

United Pacific will receive a retailer bonus of about $8,000 for selling the ticket.

With no grand prize winners in the last game, the Powerball will increase to an estimated $147 million ahead of the next drawing on Saturday night.