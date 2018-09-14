× Shooting Suspect Barricaded at Senior Apartment Complex in Castaic: Sheriff’s Department

Authorities said they were responding to a senior apartment complex in Castaic where a shooting suspect had barricaded herself.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station were called to the 31000 block of Castaic Road, where Castaic Lake Senior Apartments is located, for a welfare check at around 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When the officers arrived, a woman allegedly open fired from inside the location.

Footage from the scene shows at least 10 patrol vehicles outside.

Officials provided no further information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.