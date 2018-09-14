× Tesla Buyers Complain of Delays as Company Fails to Deliver Vehicles

There’s no doubt in Richard Lam’s mind: When he takes the wheel of his Tesla Model 3, he’ll be thrilled with it. “I hear that owners, once they get their cars, are very happy,” said Lam, 31, an electrical engineer from Diamond Bar.

Getting it is the problem. Lam has been waiting more than two months. He’s already paid Tesla for the highest-end Model 3 available, which costs $79,500. He’s paying principal and interest on his loan. But for now he’s left driving a 1999 Mustang, a loaner from his brother.

“I’m not very happy with the current situation,” he said.

He’s not alone. Complaints about Tesla taking people’s money while they wait weeks for the cars, often with no firm delivery dates, are all over Twitter, Facebook and the Tesla Motors Club user forum. Owners who try to contact delivery representatives say voicemail boxes are full, and calling around to different Tesla numbers yields conflicting information.

