Top Member of Global Drug Ring Charged in L.A. After Being Extradited From Colombia as 7,700 Pounds of Drugs Are Seized

They found the cocaine in submarines, in speedboats stopped in the Pacific Ocean, in a private jet that crashed into the Caribbean Sea and, perhaps most strangely, in frozen cubes of orange juice transported in trucks.

Officials in Mexico, Colombia and Los Angeles seized a total of 7,700 pounds of cocaine and other drugs worth half a million dollars as part of a four-year investigation into a global drug ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday, one of the leaders behind the drug operation was arraigned in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom after being extradited from Colombia. Victor Hugo Cuellar-Silva arrived Thursday night at Los Angeles International Airport.

According to a federal indictment, Cuellar-Silva is the head of the Colombia base for the organization and is responsible for obtaining tons of cocaine and other drugs from South American labs and coordinating their transportation for sale in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.