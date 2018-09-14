Turn a Good Idea Into a Business Empire With ‘Man Up’ Author Bedros Keulian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The author of “Man Up - How to Cut the Bullshit and Kick Ass in Business joined us live with tips from his new book. Bedros Keuilian is the founder and CEO of one of the 500 fastest growing franchises in the world, Fit Body Boot Camp, as listed by Entrepreneur Magazine and twice on the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies. This book is not just for men, Women can man up, too. Make no mistake, manning up is not gender specific! Bedros will help you kick-start the life that you were meant to live so that you can reach your fullest potential as an entrepreneur and in every other area of your life.

The book is available online at his website.