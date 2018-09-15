Fatal Shooting in Long Beach May Be Gang-Related, Police Say

Long Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday evening that may have been gang-related, authorities said.

A man was gunned down around 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue. The victim was shot in the upper torso and officers found him on the sidewalk.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notifications to his family.

Det. Jennifer Arzola said the shooting is being investigated as a possible gang-related incident, however a motive has not been determined.

