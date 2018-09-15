× Glendale Man Arrested After Allegedly Inappropriately Touching 11-Year-Old Boy During Guitar Lessons

A man who allegedly touched a boy at a music school in Glendale has been arrested, authorities announced Saturday.

Detectives also sought additional people possibly victimized by Harmik Haghverdian, a 47-year-old Glendale resident.

According to Glendale police, Haghverdian touched an 11-year-old inappropriately during guitar lessons. The agency started investigating him on Aug. 3 and booked him into jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

Anyone with information can call Detective Suzanne O’Brien at 818-548-3106 or email her at sobrien@glendaleca.gov.

Authorities provided no further details.