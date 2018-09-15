Glendale Man Arrested After Allegedly Inappropriately Touching 11-Year-Old Boy During Guitar Lessons
A man who allegedly touched a boy at a music school in Glendale has been arrested, authorities announced Saturday.
Detectives also sought additional people possibly victimized by Harmik Haghverdian, a 47-year-old Glendale resident.
According to Glendale police, Haghverdian touched an 11-year-old inappropriately during guitar lessons. The agency started investigating him on Aug. 3 and booked him into jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.
Anyone with information can call Detective Suzanne O’Brien at 818-548-3106 or email her at sobrien@glendaleca.gov.
Authorities provided no further details.
34.142508 -118.255075